Tina Turner's son died following a cancer battle.

Ronnie Turner, who previously survived cancer, passed away at the age of 62 last week and his wife revealed in an emotional Instagram post that the illness ravaged him in just three weeks.

French singer Afida Turner - who married Ronnie in 2007 - posted: "RONNIE WAS A TERRIFIC MUSICIAN AND BASS PLAYER AMAZING SOUL A HEART OF GIANT TRUE ANGEL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL ONE OF A KIND I AM CRYING BLOED THIS TIME TO MUCH GOD. VERY VERY VERY BAD RONNIE GOT SICK IN 3 WEEKS F*** CANCER."

Afida's post came after Ronnie's mother Tina, 83, paid tribute to him on the picture-sharing site.

Tina wrote: "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie was an accomplished musician like his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and played in a band called Manufactured Funk.

TMZ said law enforcement sources said they had received a 911 call from someone who told them Ronnie was outside their home and “having a hard time breathing”.

The insider added: “A few minutes later, he wasn’t breathing at all.”

Paramedics reportedly “rushed to the San Fernando Valley address” where bystanders were attempting to resuscitate Ronnie, but apparently the efforts “didn’t work” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tina’s eldest son Craig, who she had when she was saxophonist Raymond Hill, died by suicide in July 2018.

The realtor took his life at his Studio City home aged 59, with Tina tweeting at the time: “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.

“He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Tina had Ronnie in 1960 with her husband Ike, from whom she split in 1976 after the singer accused him of beating her before he died from a drug overdose in 2007.

Ronnie appeared alongside Tina the 1993 biopic on the singer, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.