Charlize Theron isn't annoyed that Anya Taylor-Joy hasn't spoken to her about 'Furiosa'.

The 47-year-old actress played Imperator Furiosa in the film 'Mad Max: Fury Road' but the role will be filled by 'The Queen's Gambit' actress in George Miller's prequel movie and Theron isn't concerned that neither Taylor-Joy nor the director have been in contact.

Asked if Anya or George had spoken to her about the part, the Oscar-winning star said: "No, but I get that.

"It's always tricky. Who wants to pick up the phone and say, like, 'Hey, we're going to do this without you.' No one wants to do that. So, I totally get that. And I love George. I know I'll talk to him again. I think it was just too hard."

'Mad Max: Fury Road' was acclaimed by the critics but Charlize recalled how making the movie was brutal.

The 'Hancock' actress told The Hollywood Reporter: "Listen, I know I said, 'Oh, as an actor, you want to be challenged,' but you don't want it to be that bad.

"It was a long, long shoot. I have never done anything that needed that kind of endurance, and I don't think I ever will (again)."

Charlize continued: "I don't know what production on the prequel was like, but I want to believe it was less.

"And I hate saying this because I don't ever want to encourage young actors or storytellers to believe that they need trauma or sacrifice because I really, really don't believe you do, but there's a little bit about the circumstances around that movie that I think gave it the magic.

"It doesn't mean it has to always be that, but I do think somehow the lightning in a bottle that you're always trying to catch happened on that movie. But, man, it was f****** tough."

