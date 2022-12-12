Dove Cameron has revealed that Selena Gomez told she was “gonna kill it” on the Disney Channel when she was cast in 'Liv and Maddy'.

The 26-year-old actress-and-singer found it “really important” to have the sage counsel of former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star Selena before she made her debut in the hit show, in which she played the titular twin sisters from July 2013 to March 2017.

She told Buzzfeed News: "Selena gave me some advice on what not to do, and definitely things to do. For a couple months following that I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!' And she's like, 'Be yourself, everybody wants you to be yourself. You're gonna kill it.' That was really important to me,"

Dove was put into contact with Selena by Gary Marsh - who ran the Disney Channel - and feels indebted to him for all the success she has had in her career.

She said: "When I first started out on Disney Channel, the head of the network at the time, Gary Marsh, was also the person who had discovered Selena. I owe him everything, what he did for me and my career.

"He loved Selena and he was like, 'I really want you to do me a favour, would you go and meet with Selena? She can talk to you about what this is about to be because your life's going to change.

"She was really kind. She had me over to her house. I had never even done anything, I wasn't doing interviews or anything. We sat at her kitchen table for hours, I think she offered to make me toast."

Selena - who has gone on to have a illustrious music and acting career - recently admitted back in her Disney days she had a crush on Cole Sprouse, now 30 - who starred on ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ - but had her first ever kiss with his co-star and twin Dylan Sprouse.

The 30-year-old star said: "Apparently, my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11 years old."

“And my first kiss was with his brother! On TV. They wrote it that way in the script."