Victoria Beckham uses contour like a “nose job”.

The 48-year-old fashionista swears by her eponymous beauty line’s Matte Bronzing Brick as the tool in her arsenal that allows her to reshape her beak.

In a video, titled ‘In Conversation with Victoria Beckham: Beauty Gifting Secrets’ with Charlotte Tilbury, 49, she said: “People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. Never had a nose job. I’ve always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick.”

The ‘Wannabe’ hitmaker - who shot to fame in the 90s in the iconic girlband the Spice Girls alongside Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm - spilled that people had asked her if she had gone under the knife but swears the only cosmetic she uses is makeup, not surgery.

Also in the video, Victoria - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, with her husband David Beckham, 47 - gifted the 49-year-old celeb makeup artist with her secret contour weapon.

About the clip, she spilled about her “Spice Girl days” had taught her a lot about fashion and beauty.

Victoria said: "I learned so much about those Spice Girl days ... being on the stage and wearing a lot of makeup,"And let me tell you, the more tired that the Spice Girls got, the more makeup we put on our faces."

"It was always a dream for me to create a modern luxury fashion and beauty house, and so I knew I had to do that myself."