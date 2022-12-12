Victoria Beckham uses contour like a 'nose job'

Published
2022/12/12 18:15 (GMT)

Victoria Beckham uses contour like a “nose job”.

The 48-year-old fashionista swears by her eponymous beauty line’s Matte Bronzing Brick as the tool in her arsenal that allows her to reshape her beak.

In a video, titled ‘In Conversation with Victoria Beckham: Beauty Gifting Secrets’ with Charlotte Tilbury, 49, she said: “People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. Never had a nose job. I’ve always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick.”

The ‘Wannabe’ hitmaker - who shot to fame in the 90s in the iconic girlband the Spice Girls alongside Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm - spilled that people had asked her if she had gone under the knife but swears the only cosmetic she uses is makeup, not surgery.

Also in the video, Victoria - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, with her husband David Beckham, 47 - gifted the 49-year-old celeb makeup artist with her secret contour weapon.

About the clip, she spilled about her “Spice Girl days” had taught her a lot about fashion and beauty.

Victoria said: "I learned so much about those Spice Girl days ... being on the stage and wearing a lot of makeup,"And let me tell you, the more tired that the Spice Girls got, the more makeup we put on our faces."

"It was always a dream for me to create a modern luxury fashion and beauty house, and so I knew I had to do that myself."

© BANG Media International

victoriabeckham charlottetilbury brooklynbeckham cruzbeckham romeobeckhamharperbeckham

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended