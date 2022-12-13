Adele has taken up hiking.

The 34-year-old superstar - who began her long-awaited residency show 'Weekends With Adele' in Las Vegas towards the end of last month - lost a total of seven stone in 2021 and has found that since her health kick she really enjoys going on long walks with her headphones in.

Speaking live on stage at the venue, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend, she told the crowd: "Guess what I’ve started doing? I’ve started hiking. I really like it.“I put my headphones on and get on with it. I’m out of breath. This is a stadium-sized theatre, it’s quite a walk.”

Meanwhile, the 'Someone Like You' songstress - who has ten-year-old son Angelo from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki but is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul - went on to tell the audience that friendships are "better" than any romantic partner before going on to lament that England are now out of the World Cup after being defeated by France.

She said:"I see so many groups of friends that come in here . . . loving an artist or a song. That’s how I became so close to some of my friends. “When relationships fall apart whether you’re married or not it’s really difficult and traumatic so keep your friends close to you because they’re better than any man, they’re better than any woman. Friends are for life. Thank you for the little whine. My son’s struggling to go to bed so it could be that, and England lost."