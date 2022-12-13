Lourdes Leon is 'a lip gloss and lip liner girl'

2022/12/13 13:15 (GMT)

Lourdes Leon is “a lip gloss and lip liner girl”.

The Savage X Fenty catwalk queen - and oldest daughter of Madonna, 64, - always keeps the lippy duo in her Fendi Baguette at all times to “touch it up”.

The 26-year-old dancer told Interview magazine: “If you know me, you know I’m a lip gloss and lip liner girl. Sometimes your s*** gets messy and you’ve got to touch it up.”

Lourdes - who through her mother has siblings Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella Ciccone- admitted the “most important thing” she carries around her designer purse is her nail glue.

She said: “This is arguably the most important thing in my bag. This is nail glue. Because, if you use your hands a lot like me, sometimes that s*** just pops off and it’s embarrassing, walking around with nine claws but missing my pointer finger. It doesn’t look good.”

The ‘Lock and Key’ hitmaker also showed off a nail that “fell off” during what she believed was “a good night”.

Lourdes said: “I don’t remember where this fell off. But it must have been a good night.”

One thing that Lourdes does not have in her bag is a wallet, something she “always” misplaces and opts to keep her money safe with a pair of headphones.

She said: “For some reason, I always lose my wallets, but I never lose the contents of my wallet. I just lose the wallet itself. So these trusty and reliable headphones are what’s keeping these things together."

