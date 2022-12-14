Pamela Anderson doesn't want to watch her own Netflix documentary.

The former 'Baywatch' actress has bared her soul in the upcoming film 'Pamela, a love story' - which will launch on January, to coincide with the release of her memoir 'Love, Pamela' - and while writing the book was "therapy", she has no intention of watching the programme.

She told Vanity Fair: "The documentary I haven’t seen, and I have no intention of seeing.

"I gave full access to my archives and diaries, and I hope that through full transparency, it makes sense to somebody.”

While the documentary was being filmed, the 55-year-old star found out about Hulu's drama 'Pam and Tommy', which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan and Pamela and her ex-husband Tommy Lee during the period where their stolen sex tape was made public.

The star has decided to speak about the tape in the documentary, although she insisted there is no "truth" to the story.

She explained: "Nobody knew the truth — even I don’t know [100 percent] of what happened, but I think what is most important is to share my human feelings and how much it hurt and how it undeniably defined me moving forward in - my career and my relationships.”

Meanwhile, in the documentary Pamela - who announced her split from fifth husband Dan Hayhurst in January 2022 - describes herself as a hopeless romantic.

The film's director Ryan White added to Vanity Fair: “Pamela wears her heart on her sleeve—not just in relationships but in all things in her life.

“All of her husbands are a part of her story, so they’re in our film, including the most recent one.

"And no matter how many times it hasn’t worked out for her, she still is a hopeless romantic and looking for true love in every way.”