Grand Daddy I.U.’s final social media post showed the late rapper laughing and celebrating a new project.

The musician, born Ayub Bey, shared a video on the set of ‘Tha T-Money Podcast Joint Featuring Ciara Ross’, which he captioned: “ON THE SET OF MY MAN T MONEY’S NEW PODCAST #goodvibes” and “#letsgo.”

News of Grand Daddy’s death was broken by hip-hop producer Pete Rock on Tuesday (13.12.22), who said the 54-year-old rapper had died in his sleep, but an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Best known for his hits ‘Something New’ and ‘Sugar Free’, the New Yorker was raised in Long Island and broke into the music scene in the late-1980s.

A member of the New York hip-hop collective ‘Juice Crew’, his collaborations included projects with 2pac, Lotto, and Big Snow.

Grand Daddy’s business manager said: “No I am not okay. I’m devastated.

“Anyone who really knows me knows how much pure love and respect I had for him. I pray for a peaceful and easy transition.”

LL Cool J, 54, paid tribute by posting a picture of Grand Daddy on Instagram, which he captioned: “Rest in Power King. HipHop was in your DNA. @granddaddy_iu Thank You for your contribution.”

Busta Rhymes, 50, said online: “Waking up to this crazy. RIP ALMIGHTY GDIU!!”

Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, 51, added: “Whaaaaaat?! No way! Long Island Legend... rest in power King.”