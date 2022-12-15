Kate Hudson says her split from Matt Bellamy caused her to "be honest" about her life.

The ‘How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days’ star admitted the end of her engagement to the Muse frontman - the father of her 11-year-old son Bingham - caused her to examine her own mistakes more when "peeling back those layers" and gave her a new outlook on life.

The 43-year-old actress told the ‘Reign with Josh Smith’ podcast the split taught her “you have to be honest with yourself”.

She continued: “I think that's when things started changing for me—when I started taking far more accountability for my own s***.”

The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story’ star - who also has Ryder, 18, with her rocker ex-husband Chris Robinson and four-year-old daughter Rani with her fiance Danny Fujikawa - revealed after her “second failed baby-daddy relationship”, she needed to reflect on her own actions, which helped her find her "power".

Kate added: “OK, now I have to figure this out.

"That was when it started to shift because that's where I think you find your power. When you realise how imperfect we all are, when you're okay with that, it's very liberating.”

In spring 2021, The ‘Raising Helen’ star and her ex wanted their son to feel “he’s gaining something” as they work on co-parenting.

Kate said: “One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something. “I think it's even bonded us closer—me, Matt, Elle [Evans, Bellamy's wife] and Danny—because we have to trust that we're protecting each other. I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads. I trust them.”