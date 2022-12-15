Naomi Ackie found it challenging to juggle the highs and lows of Whitney Houston's life in 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'.

The 30-year-old actress is playing the iconic singer in the biopic and discussed the responsibility of balancing Whitney's success as a musician as well as the star's personal problems and drug use.

Naomi told The Hollywood Reporter at the biopic's premiere: "It was a big challenge.

"It was really hard to do, but I think it does it the best way it can. To tell the truth but to protect somebody's dignity and integrity is really important."

The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons and is being produced by Whitney's record producer Clive Davis and her sister-in-law Pat Houston – who also worked as the singer's manager. Houston revealed that Davis' involvement sold the project to her.

She explained: "Clive Davis is one of those people in Whitney's life that she totally respected. There is nothing that he would do to embarrass her or to bring negativity.

"He loved Whitney and loved her craft and knew how special she was."

Clive promised that the movie will show viewers a different side to the 'I Will Always Love You' hitmaker that they may not be aware of.

The legendary music producer said: "It will tell you about her sexuality. It will tell you about her addiction to drugs. It will tell you how she and I worked together."

Davis stressed that the film "celebrates the music" that the pair created together.

He is played in the movie by Stanley Tucci, who had high praise for Naomi's "staggering" portrayal of Whitney.

The star said: "I've worked with a lot of actors. She's one of the best I've ever seen."