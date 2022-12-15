Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has insisted his girlfriend Yung Miami is not his “side chick” after he had his seventh child with another woman.

The 53-year-old rapper hit back at DJ Akademiks, 31, who commented on the couple’s relationship after news emerged Diddy had welcomed a daughter, whose mother is said to be 28-year-old cyber-security expert Dana Tran.

Diddy defended 28-year-old Yung, with whom is in an open relationship, in a tweet on Tuesday (13.12.22), saying: “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop.

“I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

“So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

Akademiks had tweeted: “Diddy different... (he) f***** around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1.”

Yung also hit back online at the comment, saying: “Akademiks my name ain’t d*** so keep it out your mouth!!!”

It prompted Akademiks, real name Livingston Frank Allen, to reply: “Misdirected anger... Brother Love wouldn’t approve of this behaviour. I ain’t the one that had a side baby on yall ...relax.

“Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious. Brother Love must have left Yung Miami message questioning him on read.. cuz she got all the time to be on twitter mad I called her a side chick... I’m not trying to argue with you.. I’m praying for your healing.... Cuz right now you sounding like someone who found out the news via TMZ just like everybody else. I’ll send my prayers. Love you hun.”

Diddy announced the birth of his daughter Love Sean Combs on Saturday (10.12.22) after the child was born on October 15, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

The outlet named Dana as the mum, saying her name was listed on the document.

Diddy said about his newborn: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”

Paying tribute to his mum Janice and his six other children, the rapper added: “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy first became a dad in 1993 when his then-girlfriend Misha Hylton gave birth to their son Justin, now 28.

He went on to have son Christian, 24, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 15, with Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 aged 47.

Diddy also adopted the late model’s son Quincy, now 31, and also has daughter Chance, 16, with his ex Sarah Chapman.