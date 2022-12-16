Chelsea Handler is "open to" taking over from Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'.

The 47-year-old presenter - who fronted late night talk show 'Chelsea Lately' on E! from 2007 to 2014 - admitted she is ready "to get back in" to television but while she's not interested in anchoring 'The Late Late Show' when James Corden departs the CBS show next year, she expressed an interest in the Comedy Central programme, which the South African comic recently stepped down from.

She said: “I don’t know if they’ve reached out to us, but I’ve had conversations with my team about both of those situations.

“James Corden’s show is like 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., so that doesn’t really interest me. I definitely would be open to talking about the Trevor Noah slot. I don’t know what their plans for it are, or if they’ve already chosen somebody who’s on the show.”

Chelsea slammed TV networks for not giving women a platform when it comes to late night TV shows.

She told Variety: “Where are the women? Every head of every network should be ashamed that they haven’t given a female a talk show."

Meanwhile, the outspoken star admitted she wasn't happy to lose out on her first Grammy award for Best Comedy Album to Louis C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct by masturbating in front of women.

Asked how she felt about losing, she replied: “Um. I mean, I would have preferred to lose to someone that I love a lot — like Kevin Hart.”

Chelsea thinks Louis should take accountability for his actions and suggested his conduct shows that "old white guys" are still "in charge" of the entertainment industry.

She said: “If Louis has done that, that’s great. I really don’t know if he has.

“But to pretend that you haven’t done anything when what you did was repeatedly wrong is not okay. It just shows you that old white guys are in charge. And that’s it.”