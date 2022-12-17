Sinitta says there's nothing better than spending Christmas in Barbados with Simon Cowell and "Santa on a jet ski".

The ‘So Macho’ hitmaker admitted her “favourite” way to spend the festive season is to hit the beach with her music mogul - who she dated on-and-off in the 80s - and have fun in the sun on the tropical island.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: "Of course my favourite Christmases have been in Barbados with Simon. There’s nothing like Christmas Day in the Caribbean. Santa arrives at the beach on a jet ski, and we all get dressed up for an amazing dinner. Then on New Year’s Eve, we head out on the yacht and watch the fireworks over the Sandy Lane hotel. That’s definitely the best way to welcome in the New Year!

“I’m hoping that my daughter’s job means that we can all get out there again this year, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Sinitta revealed Simon, 63, adores “spoiling everyone” for the festive season and that she loves his fiancée Lauren Silverman - the mother of his eight-year-old son Eric who he popped the question to last Christmas.

The 59-year-old singer - who divorced Andy Willner in 2009 with whom she has adopted kids Magdalena, 17, and 16-year-old Zac - said: "Simon absolutely loves spoiling everyone - he goes all-out. It’s just who he is. He’s like Papa Bear, giving everyone presents and treating them. And I love Lauren too! I don’t know when he and Lauren will get married, but that ring is intentional! It’s just beautiful, it’s just breath-taking."