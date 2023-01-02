Angela Bassett’s teenage son has apologised for staging a Michael B Jordan death prank.

The actress’ 16-year-old boy Slater Vance said sorry to the 35-year-old actor and his mum for taking part in a TikTok trend that sees users fake a celebrity death and film people’s reactions to the bogus news.

In a now-deleted clip on the site, Slater filmed his parents Angela, 64, and Courtney B Vance, 62, reacting to the fake news the actress’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ co-star had died.

After wiping the clip, Slater said on the site on Sunday (01.01.23): “I would sincerely like to apologise for taking part in such a harmful trend.

“I apologise to Michael B Jordan’s entire family, his extended family and Michael directly as he is an idol of mine and taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful.

“I don’t wish any bad ramifications of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.

“I own this was a mistake and I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone else who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.

“I apologise for any hurt that my actions might have caused Mr Jordan or my parents or anyone else who could have been involved in this, and I am truly, truly and sincerely sorry.”

Slater’s 20-second video showed him asking his parents: “Did you hear this? Michael B Jordan dead at 35?” – prompting Angela to cover her chest with her hand as she was left speechless.

Courtney says on the video: “Stop it, you’re playing”, while Angela rushed at her teenage son while repeating: “Uh-huh”, before she reached for her son’s phone and the video cut out.

Film fans hit out at the prank as Angela, who also has 16-year-old daughter Bronwyn Vance, had to cope with the death of her ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 aged 43 from colon cancer.