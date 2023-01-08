Damar Hamlin has thanked fans for their support.

The NFL player - who had to be resuscitated on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals last Monday (02.01.23) - is taking steps in his recovery and has spoken out for the first time since the medical emergency, asking his followers to keep praying for him.

He tweeted on Saturday (07.01.23) afternoon: "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed.

"This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!(sic)"

Also on Saturday, the NFL announced players and coaches of all 32 teams will wear 'Love for Damar 3' t-shirts during their warm-ups before games over the weekend "in a league-wide show of support for Damar."

And the 24-year-old sportsman's teammates are hoping to wear special '3' patches during their match against New England Patriots on Sunday (08.01.23) in a show of support.

On Friday (06.01.23), the Bills announced Damar was breathing on his own and was able to speak to family and hospital staff, as well as enjoying a video call with his teammates.

Head coach Sean McDermott said: "We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room...

"It was touching to see Damar, number one, through my own eyes.

"I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

Medics revealed on Thursday (05.01.23) Damar was "beginning to awaken" and even asked doctors who had won the match, which was suspended following his collapse.

Dr Timothy Pritts and Dr William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center also said it appears Damar's "neurological condition and function is intact".

Dr Pritts said: "We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours.

"We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact."

Damar was unable to speak because he was still on a ventilator but the doctors revealed he asked in writing if the Bills had won the game when he woke up on Wednesday (04.01.23) night.

The medics told him: "The answer is yes, Demar, you won. You've won the game of life."

And they said the fact he asked the question showed: "It's not only the that lights are on - he's home."