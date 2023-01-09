Tina Knowles shared a sweet tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter to celebrate her 11th birthday.

Beyonce's mother posted a picture of her posing with Blue on Instagram - calling the youngster a "queen" and listing her talents which include singing, dancing, painting, writing poetry, playing volleyball and even writing songs just like her pop star mum.

The picture showed Tina and Blue standing on a beach together and she started the tribute by writing: "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” Tina wrote. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready.”

Blue arrived on January 7 - three days after her grandma's birthday - and Tina added of her precocious granddaughter: "Knowing you and your personality now, I realise that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!. You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do."

Tina concluded her post with more kinds words for her beloved granddaughter, writing: "You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed , grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!"

Blue is the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay Z, who are also parents to five-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.