Kelly Rizzo says that Bob Saget made her a "better person."

The 43-year-old TV host had been married to 'Full House' star Bob for almost four years when he accidentally hit his head in a hotel room and was found dead hours later in January 2022 and she "cannot believe" it is a whole year since she spoke to her husband.

She said: "Time means nothing and everything all at once and most sense of the reality of time goes out the window. It does NOT feel like one year since I've seen or talked to my husband. That just feels surreal. I'd say it feels like 3 months?? But also 300 years… time is so strange now! Bob changed my life just by being the person who he was. Complicated, brilliant, compassionate, hilarious, neurotic, opinionated, loving, adorable, complex, determined, loyal and sweet. He taught me so much about how to be a better person, how to love ourselves and others more completely. He taught me that life can be very hard and that death is a part of it all and we just have to tell everyone we love how much we love them because we never know how long we have."

The 'Eat Travel Rock' stat went on to add that she misses the "cute" side of her late husband - - who had Aubrey, 35, Jennifer, 29, and Lara, 32 with his ex-spouse Sherri Kramer - as she reminded fans that Bob's only wish into like was to make others laugh.

Writing for PEOPLE magazine, she said: "I miss his sweetness and his cuteness. I know it's not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable. I miss how he treated me like I was the only woman in the entire world and I'll miss how he looked at me all day every day. I will miss how happy we made each other and how we told each other 'I love you so much' about 100 times every day. That is what I'm so grateful for.

"I want people to know that there is nothing more that Bob wanted out of life than to make people laugh and entertain people. All he wanted was to make people happy. He was also fiercely dedicated to his cause, The Scleroderma Research Foundation, it was his life's work. So please remember him as a comedian who truly loved people and wanted to bring them joy and as a man who never hesitated to give back and help people. He truly was a GREAT man."