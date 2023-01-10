Katie Piper loves “mismatching” her Pandora jewellery.

The ex ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star adores the “freedom” of mixing up her earrings when at star-studded events.

The 39-year-old television personality and advocate for acid attack survivors told Hello! magazine: “I’ve been wearing Pandora on the red carpet for quite a long time and I’m really into mismatching stuff. In my ears I like to wear studs, hoops, and really mismatch the metals - I love freedom of it. I particularly like the rose-gold pieces on my skin tone. I wore some to the National Television Awards and got so many comments asking me where it was from.

“Then I wore quite a lot of colorful rings the other day and stacked them all across multiple fingers - it’s all quite dainty, so you can stack and stack and it won’t feel overbearing.”

Katie - who has two daughters Belle Elizabeth, eight, and Penelope Diane, five, with her husband Richard Sutton - revealed how she loves to have “fun” with her jewels and suggests ways others can experiment as well.

She said: “Usually I look at the clarity and the brilliance and go for clear stones, but at the moment I’ve been having fun pairing my jewellery with the colours in my outfit - I recently wore a bright Valentino-style fuschia look and accessorised with a lot of pink stones. Colour clashing is great, too - if you’re a little scared to do it with your clothes, you can flirt with your jewellery.”