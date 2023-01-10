Katie Piper loves 'mismatching' her Pandora jewellery.

Katie Piper loves “mismatching” her Pandora jewellery.

The ex ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star adores the “freedom” of mixing up her earrings when at star-studded events.

The 39-year-old television personality and advocate for acid attack survivors told Hello! magazine: “I’ve been wearing Pandora on the red carpet for quite a long time and I’m really into mismatching stuff. In my ears I like to wear studs, hoops, and really mismatch the metals - I love freedom of it. I particularly like the rose-gold pieces on my skin tone. I wore some to the National Television Awards and got so many comments asking me where it was from.

“Then I wore quite a lot of colorful rings the other day and stacked them all across multiple fingers - it’s all quite dainty, so you can stack and stack and it won’t feel overbearing.”

Katie - who has two daughters Belle Elizabeth, eight, and Penelope Diane, five, with her husband Richard Sutton - revealed how she loves to have “fun” with her jewels and suggests ways others can experiment as well.

She said: “Usually I look at the clarity and the brilliance and go for clear stones, but at the moment I’ve been having fun pairing my jewellery with the colours in my outfit - I recently wore a bright Valentino-style fuschia look and accessorised with a lot of pink stones. Colour clashing is great, too - if you’re a little scared to do it with your clothes, you can flirt with your jewellery.”

