Henry Golding would love to join the James Bond "universe".

The 35-year-old actor has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007 - but Henry insists he's not in the running to become the next Bond.

Asked if he's spoken to producer Barbara Broccoli about the role, Henry replied: "No, I haven't. I think there have been a few guys that have spoken to Barbara. Sadly, I'm not one of them.

"But, I do know for a fact that ... the cogs are in motion for Barbara. I just wish them the best. They're gonna choose the right, and most appropriate, Bond."

Despite this, Henry would love to join the Bond franchise in some capacity.

Speaking prior to the Golden Globes at the The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday (10.01.23), Henry told Variety: "I'd love to be in the Bond universe. Not specifically Bond, but ... let's play in that sandpit."

Henry also joked about some of the qualities that he could bring to the long-running film franchise.

The actor - whose previous film credits include 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes' - quipped: "A sense of mystery, a sense of charm, good looks ... we've done some action films - it wouldn't be too hard."

Henry previously described being linked to the role of Bond as an "honour".

The actor also believes the world is ready for a non-white Bond.

He shared: "It does seem to be a question that always comes up. It was definitely from 'Crazy Rich,' maybe [the scene with] the white suit coming out the park.

"I'm Asian and everybody's fighting for a diverse Bond - sorry, white guys.

"Isn't it great that we're having that conversation? Isn't it great that people are like, 'Ok, now it's time, why the hell can't we have a black Bond, an Asian Bond, a mixed-race Bond, a non-distinct Bond?'

"I don't know ... It's an honour to even be in the conversation."