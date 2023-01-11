Julia Garner hailed her role in 'Ozark" as the "greatest gift of [her] life" as she won her first Golden Globe award on Tuesday (10.01.23).

The 28-year-old actress' performance as Ruth Langmore in the final season of the Netflix drama saw her beat off competition from Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown'), Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks'), and 'Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph to take the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series accolade, and she was "so grateful" to have even been shortlisted.

She said: "I'm so grateful to be here with all of you. Playing Ruth for the last few years has just been he greatest gift in my life."

Julia went on to thank co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and "our wonderful cast and crew that just became our family and unconditional love all around."

She added: "I want to say thank you to my team who's been with me for years.

"My husband Mark, I love you. And yeah, I love all of you guys and I admire all of you guys and I share this with all of you guys."

While the 'Abbott Elementary' actresses missed out on the accolade, their co-star Tyler James Williams took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series prize for his portrayal of elementary school teacher Gregory Eddie.

He said: "Wow, wow. The magnitude of the moment is not lost on me.

"I want to start off by thanking first and foremost my cast and my crew. I love y'all. It's an honour to work with you every day.

"To Quinta Brunson, Randall Einhorn, Patrick Schumacher, all of our producers...

"I truly, truly appreciate this and I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie. And for his story and for stories like his. That we may understand that his story is just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here."

The category also featured John Lithgow ('The Old Man'), Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown'), John Turturro ('Severance') and Henry Winkler ('Barry').