Evan Peters expressed his hope that "some good" can come from 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' after winning a Golden Globe Award for his performance.

The 35-year-old actor took home the Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award - which also saw Taron Edgerton ('Black Bird'), Colin Firth ('The Staircase'), Andrew Garfield ('Under the Banner of Heaven') and Sebastian Stan ('Pam and Tommy') nominated - for his portrayal of the serial killer at Tuesday's (10.01.23) ceremony, and in his acceptance speech he acknowledged the series had been "difficult", both to work on and for viewers to watch.

In a brief series of thank yous, he said: "Thank you to the HFPA, thank you to Netflix and Mr. Ryan Murphy, for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again.

"Most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show.

"It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

Amanda Seyfried won the Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television but was not present at The Beverly Hilton in California to accept the honour.

The audience were told: "Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical and could not be here."

She beat off competition from Jessica Chastain ('George and Tammy'), Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna'), Lily James ('Pam and Tommy'), and Julia Roberts ('Gaslit') to take the honour for her work on 'The Dropout'.