Guillermo Del Toro has insisted the future of cinema "will define itself in the incoming decade".

The 'Nightmare Alley' filmmaker's 2022 movie was nominated for four Oscars and grossed just over $11 million in at the US box office, while 'Pinocchio' - which won best animated film at the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10.01.23) was rejected by the major motion picture studios until Netflix took on the project.

Asked about the future of the industry after his win at the ceremony, he told reporters: “Everybody wants a definition when we’re In middle of a transition, a change and a crisis all at the same time.

“We just survived the transformation of delivery, the arrival of a pandemic and everybody thinks that we should be able define where we’re going in a year or two.

"We will not. It will define itself in the incoming decade. And the most important thing is to keep the size of the idea big.”

He noted people are "worried about the size of the screen", and said regardless of whether movies were first aired in cinemas or via streaming, describing the output as "varied and rich".

He explained: "We're so worried about the size of the screen, which is important, but the size of the ideas also define cinema.

"This year is a year that is full of ambition and big swings and large movies both in artist searches, or trying to recreate a popular feat of entertainment."

He added: "We need a little bit of history to talk about [it] with a little certainty.”

He also reflected on the way artists choose and develop their projects, and the themes in the films they make.

He said: "It's not about the themes that you wanna deal with, it's about the stories that are urgent to tell.

"You try to tell stories that are important to you, because you're gonna destroy your personal live for three years.

"For everybody, you watch the movie in a couple of hours, but it destroys any possibility of family life, any possibility of social life. They become almost biographical pieces."