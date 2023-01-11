Damar Hamlin has been released from hospital.

The 24-year-old sports star collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills on January 2 - but he's now been released from hospital in Buffalo.

Dr Jamie Nadler said in a statement: "We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged."

Alongside the statement, the Bills Twitter account said: "An amazing Damar Hamlin update. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Damar - who was transferred to Buffalo on Monday (09.01.23), after spending the previous week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center - is now set to continue his rehabilitation with the Bills.

On January 6, the Bills announced Damar was breathing on his own and was able to speak to family and hospital staff, as well as enjoying a video call with his teammates.

Head coach Sean McDermott said at the time: "We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room...

"It was touching to see Damar, number one, through my own eyes.

"I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

On January 5, medics revealed that Damar was "beginning to awaken" and even asked doctors whether his team had won their game, which was suspended following his collapse.

Dr Timothy Pritts and Dr William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center also said that Damar's "neurological condition and function" were "intact".

Dr Pritts said: "We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours.

"We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact."