Brian May is "lost for words" after the death of Jeff Beck.

The Queen legend has paid tribute to the influential rock guitarist, who "peacefully passed away" on Tuesday (10.01.23) aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the legendary musician, and Brian wrote on Instagram: "Gutted, so sad, to hear of Jeff's passing.

"He was the Guv'nor. He was inimitable, irreplaceable - the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing. And a damn fine human being.

"I'm sure I will have a lot to say, but right now.... Just lost for words."

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne also had kind words for the late star, who he worked with on last year's album 'Patient Number 9'.

He tweeted: "I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends [and] his many fans.

"It was such an honor to have known Jeff [and] an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck"

Ozzy's Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi added: "Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck."

And The Rolling Stones icon Sir Mick Jagger wrote: "With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much."

Beck's death was announced in a statement on his official Twitter page, which reads: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of

Jeff Beck's passing.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 60s he replaced Eric Clapton in the group, before he teamed up with Sir Rod Stewart to form the Jeff Beck Group.

Beck put his career on hold in the 70s, after he fractured his skull in a car accident, but later returned and pursued a career as a solo artist.

He recorded the album 'Blow By Blow' with Beatles producer George Martin, while he also collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Sir Mick Jagger.

Beck won eight Grammy awards during his career and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.