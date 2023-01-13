Bryan Cranston wants to star in a Malcolm in the Middle movie

Published
2023/01/13 20:00 (GMT)
Updated
2023/01/13 20:44 (GMT)

Bryan Cranston would love to make a 'Malcolm in the Middle' movie.

The 66-year-old actor previously played the part of Hal Wilkerson in the hit TV sitcom - which ran between 2000 and 2006 - and Bryan has now revealed that he would love to reprise the role one day.

The actor - who starred on the show alongside Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek - told E! News: "There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of 'Malcolm in the Middle'.

"We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Similarly, Frankie previously revealed that he'd "love" to reprise the role of Malcolm.

The 37-year-old actor also admitted that he'd become an avid watcher of the show over recent years.

He explained: "When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid.

"We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes, and I realised, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan."

Frankie hopes that the old cast can be reunited and that the show can be revived.

The TV star - who actually put acting on hold in 2008 to pursue a career in motorsport - said: "I would love to know what the family's up to."

© BANG Media International

bryancranston janekaczmarek frankiemuniz

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended