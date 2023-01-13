Bryan Cranston would love to make a 'Malcolm in the Middle' movie.

The 66-year-old actor previously played the part of Hal Wilkerson in the hit TV sitcom - which ran between 2000 and 2006 - and Bryan has now revealed that he would love to reprise the role one day.

The actor - who starred on the show alongside Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek - told E! News: "There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of 'Malcolm in the Middle'.

"We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Similarly, Frankie previously revealed that he'd "love" to reprise the role of Malcolm.

The 37-year-old actor also admitted that he'd become an avid watcher of the show over recent years.

He explained: "When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid.

"We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes, and I realised, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan."

Frankie hopes that the old cast can be reunited and that the show can be revived.

The TV star - who actually put acting on hold in 2008 to pursue a career in motorsport - said: "I would love to know what the family's up to."