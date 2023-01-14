Austin Butler's "heart is completely shattered" after the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Austin, 31, grew close to Lisa Marie, 54, when he played her father Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic and Austin revealed that Lisa Marie's sudden death this week following a cardiac arrest, has left him heartbroken.

He said in a statement: "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.

"Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie's death came just days after Austin paid tribute to her and her mother Priscilla in his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor.

He said: "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Rita Wilson, the wife of Austin's 'Elvis' co-star Tom Hanks, also shared a touching tribute to Lisa Marie and her family on Instagram.

She wrote: "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests. If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved. Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny @nava_rone and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom."