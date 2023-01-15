John Lydon fought tears as he told how his Eurovision song entry is dedicated to his Alzheimer’s-stricken wife.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, 66, aka Johnny Rotten, will bid for a spot representing Ireland in this year’s contest with his Public Image Ltd band and their track ‘Hawaii’.

He told The Sun newspaper while holding back tears in an emotional interview published on Saturday (14.01.23) about how the lyrics will reference his wife of more than 40 years Nora Forster’s fight with dementia: “We spent a magnificent holiday in Hawaii after a tour once and it was just the greatest week of our lives.

“Now her memories are fading, I wanted to bring something like that back to her. I get broke up even thinking about it... it is a song about the dissipation of a human being that I dearly love, in front of my very eyes.”

John is a full-time carer for 80-year-old German publishing heiress Nora, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s more than four years ago.

He added playing his music at their home in Venice Beach, California, helps her remember who he is, and said she says “Johnny” when she hears it.

John also told how she knew it was him under the Jester outfit when he recently appeared on the US version of ‘The Masked Singer’, and joked: “She was quick to point me out and it wasn’t just because of the fake pot belly.”

He added he became overcome with sadness when looking at the lyrics for his track, which include the words “remember me, I remember you”.

John said about the song: “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

“It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

John, whose mum is from County Cork and his dad Galway in Ireland, will be joined on the song by his bandmates Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith and they will be up against ADGY, CONNOLLY, Wild Youth, Leila Jane, and K Muni and ND.