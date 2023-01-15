Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother has been left "lost for words" following her death.

The 54-year-old singer passed away on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest and Navarone Garibaldi - who is the son of Priscilla Presley and her ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi - is still stunned by the news.

The 35 year old hinted at difficulties in his relationship with his sibling as he expressed his hope she has been reunited with her late father Elvis Presley and son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020.

He shared a throwback photo of himself as a small child and Lisa Marie as a young adult and wrote on Instagram: "Big sister... i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side.

"I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Austin Butler - who grew close to Lisa Marie while filming Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic 'Elvis', in which he played her father - recently admitted his "heart is completely shattered" by the news of the singer's death.

He said in a statement: "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.

"Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie's death came just days after Austin paid tribute to her and her mother Priscilla in his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor.

He said: "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”