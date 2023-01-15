Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea is super “excited” to be a new dad at 60 after welcoming his third child last month.

The bassist has two daughters Clara aged 34 and Sunny, 17, from previous relationships and he’s now father to a new baby with his second wife, fashion designer Melody Ehsani, who arrived on December 12, and Flea is ready to go through the fatherhood journey again.

He told PEOPLE: “I’m excited for it all. The love and connection, ‘Sesame Street’, dipping little toes in frothing ocean waters for the first time.”

The couple have yet to give any more details about their new baby’s name or gender.

Flea went on to insist being a parent is his most important role in life, adding: “Being the best parent I can be has been the single most important thing to me in the world since the day my eldest daughter was born. Even when I had no business being a dad, I wanted to be a dad. I now have a 34 year old and a 17 year old and a baby, and their birthdays are all going to be wishing a month of each other.

“It’s like, every 17 years exactly, I have a kid.”

The 'Under The Bridge' musician and Melody married in 2019 and they shared their pregnancy news over the summer, with Flea insisting he is glad to have found the perfect woman to share his life with.

He said of Melody: “I married her right before the pandemic. When I first me her, she was the most self-contained, strongest person I think I’ve ever meant.

“And gorgeous, funny and smart. Right away we just started reading books together and connecting. I was in awe of her.”