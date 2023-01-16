'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was crowned Best Picture at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The blockbuster absurdist comedy-drama film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert led with 14 nominations and came away with four trophies at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23).

The flick's haul also included Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the power duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The pair beat off stiff competition from filmmaking legends such as James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann and Steven Spielberg for the former prize, and in disbelief, Scheinert showed the crowd the envelope with their names on and quipped: “It’s not a mistake!”

He went on to pay tribute to their fellow nominees and joked that it's "disgusting" the duo - who are known as the Daniels and started off making music videos - are even in the same category as their idols.

He said: “Thank you to all the storytellers and filmmakers that inspired me to become a filmmaker — you’re in the same category as me. That’s disgusting! Hello?! But you inspired me, and that means a lot. And your movies have changed my life.”

Kwan went on to thank his mother for inspiring Michelle Yeoh's character of Evelyn Wang.

He said: “She was the first person to plant the seed in my head that I could be a director.

“She [is] maybe the first Asian-American immigrant mother to ever tell their son to go to film school.”

Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor and the film also won Best Editing.

Angela Bassett was named Best Supporting Actress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser and 'Tár' star Cate Blanchett were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

And emotional Brendan - who underwent a major transformation to portray Charlie, an obese and reclusive English professor in the film - praised the director Darren Aronofsky and the cast for helping to pull him out of the "wilderness".

During his moving speech, he said: “'The Whale' is about love. It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place.

“I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me and, like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be.”

Cate also heaped praise on her director, Todd Field, who helped her achieve the "impossible" as the titular composer in the psychological drama.

She said: “You don’t stand here unless … [a] director asks you to do something that you think is impossible, and you’re terrified to do."

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' was named Best Comedy and also landed Best Acting Ensemble.

'Better Call Saul' was named Best Drama Series and Bob Odenkirk was crowned Best Actor In A Drama Series for his starring role as Saul Goodman, while Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) won Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series.

Zendaya was named Best Actress In A Drama Series for 'Euphoria'.

Daniel Radcliffe was named Best Actor In A Limited Series or Movie Made For Television for his titular role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', which also scooped Best Movie Made For Television.

Hulu's 'The Dropout' was named Best Limited Series, while Amanda Seyfried (Elizabeth Holmes) took Best Actress In A Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the SeeHer Award went to Janelle Monáe.

The ceremony was hosted by comedienne Chelsea Handler.

The winners of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards:

BEST PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITING

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Elvis

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

BEST SONG

Naatu Naatu – RRR

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST COMEDY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans