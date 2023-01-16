'Everything Everywhere All At Once' won four prizes, including Best Picture, at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.
The blockbuster absurdist comedy-drama film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert led with 14 nominations and came away with four trophies at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23).
The flick's haul also included Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the power duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
The pair beat off stiff competition from filmmaking legends such as James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann and Steven Spielberg for the former prize, and in disbelief, Scheinert showed the crowd the envelope with their names on and quipped: “It’s not a mistake!”
He went on to pay tribute to their fellow nominees and joked that it's "disgusting" the duo - who are known as the Daniels and started off making music videos - are even in the same category as their idols.
He said: “Thank you to all the storytellers and filmmakers that inspired me to become a filmmaker — you’re in the same category as me. That’s disgusting! Hello?! But you inspired me, and that means a lot. And your movies have changed my life.”
Kwan went on to thank his mother for inspiring Michelle Yeoh's character of Evelyn Wang.
He said: “She was the first person to plant the seed in my head that I could be a director.
“She [is] maybe the first Asian-American immigrant mother to ever tell their son to go to film school.”
Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor and the film also won Best Editing.
Angela Bassett was named Best Supporting Actress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser and 'Tár' star Cate Blanchett were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' was named Best Comedy and also landed Best Acting Ensemble.
Daniel Radcliffe was named Best Actor In A Limited Series or Movie Made For Television for his titular role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', which also scooped Best Movie Made For Television.
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the SeeHer Award went to Janelle Monáe.
The ceremony was hosted by comedienne Chelsea Handler.
The winners of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards:
BEST PICTURE
Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST EDITING
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Elvis
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
RRR
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
BEST SONG
Naatu Naatu – RRR
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST COMEDY
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans