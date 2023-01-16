Misty Copeland has "loved all the challenges" of motherhood.

The 40-year-old dancer became a mom for the first time last year when she and husband Olu Evans welcomed a son into the world, and she has compared the "beautiful" journey to the ups and downs of her profession.

She told E! News: "I think as an artist you invest so much in yourself, which we have to do. But this baby made me realize there's so much more and made me step back from myself and realize how much I can pour into someone else. I've loved all the challenges.

"That's something that makes me able to be a part of an art form like ballet. I love challenges. I never really think about it in a negative way. It's just a beautiful journey."

The 'Nutcracker and the Four Realms' star went on to add that she is still getting her body back in a "physical" sense but has an "incredible" support system around her and noted that she wouldn't allow the little one to appear on camera "for anything" but remains open-minded about her own career.

She said: "I still definitely am on the journey of getting back physically. But I have an incredible partner in life and with my son, he's helped me so much to stay grounded, and healthy mentally and physically.Definitely with my son [I want privacy]. I wouldn't have him probably be on camera for anything. But when it comes to my career and what I'm doing, I'm really open."