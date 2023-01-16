Marie Osmond won't leave an inheritance because she thinks it breeds "laziness".

The 63-year-old singer has kids Stephen, 39, Rachael, 31, Jessica, 35, Brandon, 26, Brianna, 24, Matthew, 23, and Abigail, 18 - but Marie doesn't actually intend to leave her fortune to her children, arguing that it could lead to a feeling of "entitlement".

She explained: "Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money.

"To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I’ve done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything. I’m a finisher."

Marie thinks kids can easily become lazy if they're expecting to inherit money from their parents.

The music star - who is married to Steve Craig - told Us Weekly: "That’s one of my rules with my kids. If you start it, you finish it, you don’t ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish. And, I just think all [an inheritance] does is breed laziness and entitlement. I worked hard and I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband."

Meanwhile, Marie revealed in 2022 that she'd opted to retire from cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

The singer explained that her daughters would replace her as the chef for the big day.

She shared: "I started cooking Thanksgiving when I was 14. I told my girls that I’m retiring from cooking. They know all my recipes. It’s time for me to be the one that sits and enjoys and I’ll do the clean up."