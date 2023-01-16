Axl Rose is still struggling to come to terms with Lisa Marie Presley's death.

The singer passed away on Thursday (12.01.23), aged 54, and Axl admits that her passing still "doesn't seem real".

The Guns N' Roses star shared: "I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real.

"Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, committed suicide in 2020, and Axl admits that she struggled to deal with his death.

However, the music star always tried to offer her as much support as possible.

Axl told PEOPLE: "Her son's passing was shocking, tragic and devastating.

"It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn't want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated."

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently admitted that they've been left heartbroken by the singer's death.

The couple spent a lot of time with the Presley family while the Oscar-winning actor was shooting 'Elvis' - in which he played Colonel Tom Parker, the iconic singer's manager - and they recently paid a touching tribute to her.

Rita said on Instagram: "Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the 'Elvis' movie promotional tour.

"Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.

"She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests.

"If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved.

"Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom. (sic)"