Offset "changed" in a bid to save his relationship with Cardi B.

The 30-year-old music star filed for a divorce in September 2020, but she's now revealed how the Migos rapper "fought" to save their marriage.

Cardi - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 16 months, with Offset - recalled: "Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything."

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker initially cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

However, Offset listened to her concerns and he's subsequently made a conscious effort to change.

Cardi told 'The Jason Lee Show': "The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."

Cardi previously discussed their break-up on social media, admitting that she "decided to leave".

She said: "At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

Meanwhile, Cardi worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business, and she previously admitted to being happier before she became famous.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who married Offset in 2017 - explained: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.

"I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."