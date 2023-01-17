Naya Rivera's dad George has claimed his late daughter and her 'Glee' co-star Lea Michele "hated each other".

The late star, who portrayed Santana Lopez in Fox's hit musical comedy-drama series, drowned in 2020 aged 33 after a boating accident, and her death is the subject of the three-part Investigation Discovery docuseries 'The Price of Glee', along with co-star Corey Monteith's and others involved in the show.

Naya and Lea, 36, who played Rachel Berry, were known to have disagreements and Naya's dad was aware of their fraught friendship but claimed that as much as they disliked each other, they also respected each other.

Speaking on the docuseries, George said: "There was always a fight between them. Always. Everybody knew. Everybody saw it.

"They hated each other but, at the same time, respected each other's talent."

Opening up about their strained relationship in her 2016 memoir, 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up', Naya said: "One of the 'Glee' writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong-willed and competitive - not just with each other but with everyone - and that's not a good mixture... as the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana (her character) moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel (Lea's character) - erm, I mean Lea - didn't like sharing the spotlight."

Although the actress admitted to having never really got on with Lea, she was glad the 'Scream Queens' actress was able to be a "stable influence" for their co-star Cory, up until he tragically passed away from an accidental overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.

She shared: "When Cory and Lea started dating, it was a total surprise. The more serious they got, the less Cory hung out with us and the more he seemed like a different person. One year he came back from the break between seasons super skinny.

"He said he'd been spending a lot of time at the gym and was trying to be responsible - not spending money all the time and buying crazy cars like he used to. My personal feelings for Lea aside, I knew that she wasn't a partier, so I felt like maybe their relationship could actually be good for him. I was happy for Cory to have a stable influence in his life, wherever it was he found it."