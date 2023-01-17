Abbey Clancy wants her husband Peter Crouch to dress up as a Viking to "spice up" their sex life.

The model and former footballer - who are parents to Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack - recently renewed their wedding vows and attend couple's therapy.

And Abbey has confessed she'd love to see her spouse don a Vikings costume as she has a thing for the seafarers.

Speaking on their podcast 'The Therapy Crouch', she told Peter: "I would love you to get jealous. The only time you got jealous was when I was watching that Viking thing.

'There's this show, 'The Vikings' and they are all unreal. Vikings is a thing."

However, the lanky sports star admitted he would end up looking like Rodney Trotter in 'Only Fools And Horses' when he and his wife Cassandra dressed up as a Gladiators to making their romps more exciting.

Peter laughed: "Then you started going to me, 'Why don't you be like a Viking?' Have you seen Only Fools And Horses, have you seen when Rodney dresses up as a Gladiator?"

He also joked: "That would be me in the bedroom, Rodney and Cassandra."

Abbey said: "You should do that actually."

After he agreed, Abbey suggested: "That's our next episode - 'How to spice things up.'"

Peter then delved deeper into his wife's crush on Vikings, asking: "Are you into Vikings? When did this start?"

She laughed: "When I watched that show. They're just cool. Even the girls are as hard as nails. But hot as anything."

The pair, who married in 2011, have been attending regular sessions for their podcast, on which they invite listeners to share details about their relationships and say it has made them feel "great".

Speaking about couple's therapy, Abbey recently told HELLO! magazine: "It's been therapeutic for us in a way.

"When you're busy with the kids, having that couple of hours to sit down together and talk about our relationship and what's on our minds makes us feel great afterwards.

"Every couple has ups and downs... but I feel luck to still be in love after so many years."

Abbey, 37, and Peter, 41, renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives on December 17.

She said: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle.

"I feel like the luckiest person on earth.

"The Maldives is a magical place, so to renew our vows there was perfect. It still feels like a dream."

Former England player Peter added: "To share this beautiful occasion with the family we created after all these years was really special. They loved it.

"Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle.

"It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show - I’m a lucky man."

The pair's ceremony took place under an arch of white roses, which was also present at their 2011 wedding, which was at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire.

Abbey joked former Liverpool and Aston Villa star Peter has earned himself "brownie points for the next few years" following the romantic ceremony.