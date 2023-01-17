Christine McVie will be "missed forever."

The musician was part of the legendary1970s rock band alongside Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and ex-husband John McVie but passed away in November at the age of 79 following a short illness and was remembered in an "intimate gathering" last week in Malibu.

On Tuesday (17.01.23), a tweet from Christine's official Twitter account read: "1 week ago today we celebrated Christine’s extraordinary life in an intimate gathering just above the ocean waves in Malibu. We honored our Songbird by sharing stories toasting her legacy that will continue to inspire.She is missed beyond words and remains in our hearts forever."(sic)

Meanwhile, the 'Go Your Own Way' hitmaker - who wrote songs such as 'Don't Stop, 'Everywhere' and 'Little Lies' during her time in the band - is set to be remembered with a one-off concert given by Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel on October 7 at the M and T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement about the upcoming show: “I think it goes without saying that making Baltimore one of a few stops for these two legends speaks volumes about Baltimore being a city people want to visit and solidifies us as an entertainment destination.”

Christine's family announced her death via a statement posted on Facebook in the days after her passing.

The family explained that she passed away after suffering a "short illness" - although they didn't provide any further details.

The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."