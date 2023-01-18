Todd and Julie Chrisley have reported to prison.

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in June and are said to have reported to separate prisons on Tuesday (17.01.23), as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet also revealed that Todd - who was sentenced to 12 years in prison - reported to the minimum security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida while Julie went to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky despite initial plans for her to be detained two hours away from her husband at at FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida.

Defence attorney Paul Cambria told PEOPLE: "A camp is still confinement, but it is the best place to be. They're almost like a college dormitory situation. There's usually no fences or barbed wire, or things like that. There's obviously monitors and cameras and so on, but it is a fairly relaxed atmosphere."

According to reports, the reality stars - who tied the knot in 1996 and have Chase, 26, Savannah 24, and 16-year-old Grayson together- had their motion for bail pending appeal on Tuesday (10.01.23,), while the courts also denied their request to extend their surrender date by three weeks.

The news comes just days after Todd explained that he and his wife were forbidden to talk about the case in any further detail because of legal developments. We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however, they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday. Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this. So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot."