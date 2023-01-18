Kristin Chenoweth regrets not suing over the injuries she sustained on 'The Good Wife.'

The 54-year-old actress joined the cast of the legal drama in 2012 but was "practically killed" when a piece of lighting equipment struck her in the face and explained that "fear and anxiety" stopped her from taking legal action over the incident.

She said: "I didn't [sue] out of fear and anxiety, so don't ever let fear rule your life. I have long-standing injuries from that. I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, 'You're gonna wanna do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed. "I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, 'We're losing the light.' I heard, 'Action.' And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital]. It hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, hairline [fracture], and teeth and ribs."

The former 'Wicked' star - who quit 'The Good Wife' immediately after the ordeal and ultiamtely appeared as journalist Peggy Byrne in just two episodes of the fourth season - went on to add that she later found out that her hair extensions "saved [her] life" as she jokingly urged fans to have fake hairpeices fitted for themselves for the sake of their own health.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', she told host Andy Cohen: "My hair extensions, you know, made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, 'What are these metal things?' And I said, 'They're hair extensions.' And he said, 'They saved your life!' So, anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health!"