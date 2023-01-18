Jay Briscoe has died aged 38.

The Ring of Honor wrestling legend - who was one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark at the time of his death - passed away in a car crash on Tuesday (17.01.23).

In a statement, ROH and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) boss Tony Khan tweeted: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away.

"Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

As reported by Delaware State Police, the fatal crash is said to have occurred in Laurel, Delaware at around 5:30pm EST, with one other person dead in the collision.

Stars from WWE, AEW and beyond have paid tribute to Briscoe, including WWE boss Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

He wrote on Twitter: "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

WWE has been retweeting tributes from its performers, including one from 'SmackDown' star Sami Zayn, who said: "I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay [and] Mark Briscoe. Always have.

"I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring [and] shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend."

WWE tag team champions The Usos tweeted: "RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso."

Briscoe joined ROH in 2002 and formed a tag team with his brother, with the siblings going onto to become one of the greatest duos in wrestling history.

Last year, they became inaugural inducted into Ring of Honor’s Hall of Fame, while Jay also enjoyed success as a singles star and became the ROH world champion on two occasions.