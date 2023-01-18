Chad Stahelski will direct Michael B. Jordan in 'Rainbow Six'.

The 54-year-old filmmaker has been tapped to helm the Tom Clancy adaptation that is serving as an action vehicle for Jordan and is a follow-up to the 2021 film 'Without Remorse'.

Michael is starring in the movie and will produce with Elizabeth Raposo via the pair's Outlier Society banner. Other producers include Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures and Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec through The Saw Mill banner.

The star will be reprising his role as the Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative John Clark – one of Clancy's most popular characters who appeared in the late novelist's Jack Ryan series.

'Without Remorse' served as an origin story for Clark and was made during the pandemic before being released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021.

Paramount plans to release 'Rainbow Six' in cinemas but a final decision will not be made until later in the filmmaking process.

No plot details about the movie have been revealed.

Chad is known for his work on the 'John Wick' franchise and has revealed that 'John Wick: Chapter 4' will be the longest movie in the series so far but makes the most of the additional screen time.

He said: "Look, I've watched this thing now, this version of the cut, close to 100 times, and another 100 by the end of the month at least. And this is the first one that we watch.

"I don't get bored at all. It's my own film. I know it's weird to say, but I watch it, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm still in the movie.' It doesn't take me out. I don't ever feel like, 'F***, just end this thing already. I can't watch it again.' You know what I mean?"