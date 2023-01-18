Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been "deferred" pending further tests.

The singer - who was the only daughter of late music legend Elvis and his former wife Priscilla, 77, - passed away on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest but despite an initial examination taking place earlier this week, a Los Angeles County Coroner is waiting for further investigation before her cause of death can be officially determined.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN: "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.

Lisa Marie was living with her ex-husband Danny, 58, at the time she collapsed on Thursday, and he performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

He is dad to her actress daughter Riley, 33, and Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin who took his life in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Lisa Marie married Danny when she was a teenager at a drug rehabilitation centre, and they divorced in 1994 days before she eloped

with King of Pop Michael Jackson.

The late singer will be honoured with a public memorial service at

Elvis' Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee on January 22nd.

A statement on Graceland's official website read: "A memorial service

for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

"General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details."

Lisa's family have suggested to friends and fans that they make a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation rather than bringflowers to the service.