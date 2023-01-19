Ben Savage is running for Congress.

The ‘Boy Meets World’ star, 42, who is best known for playing Cory Matthews on the ABC sitcom, has entered the race as a Democrat for California’s 30th District seat, paperwork filed with the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC) on Wednesday (18.01.23) showed.

The seat is currently held by Adam Schiff, who is now expected to run for US Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

Three other contenders – California Assembly member Laura Friedman, Nick Melvoin and Josh Bocanegra – have also filed paperwork with the FEC for the District 30 seat.

Ben ran for a seat in 2022 on the West Hollywood City Council and said at the time he was entering politics as “people have become disappointed” with the “direction the city is heading”.

He also interned for Senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania while he was a student at Stanford University in 2003.

Ben, who played Cory in ‘Boy Meets World’ from 1993 to 2000, and in ‘Girl Meets World’ between 2014 and 2017, recently toasted his engagement with his long-term girlfriend Tessa Angermeier, 30.

He announced the news last week on Instagram by posting a photo of Tessa resting her ring-adorned hand beside his chest, and captioned the image: “The best is yet to come.”

Congratulations rolled in on the comments section of the post from famous faces including from Danica McKellar, 48, who starred as Winnie Cooper alongside Ben’s older brother Fred Savage, 64, in ‘The Wonder Years’.

Ben and Tessa have remained relatively private about their relationship since they started dating in 2018.

As well as his political ambitions, Ben is also open to a

'Boy Meets World’ reunion.

He said in 2021: “I think that if the right project came along at the right time, and everyone was on board, I think it’d be a lot of fun.

“I think it’s a really nice group of people, and they’re a very talented group.”