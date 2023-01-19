Sarah Michelle Gellar will "never tell her full story" about her experiences on 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'.

The 45-year-old actress - who played Buffy Summers in all seven seasons of the classic show - has reflected on the toxic environment allegedly created by Joss Whedon on set.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about.

"I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Sarah previously spoke out in support of her former co-star Charisma Carpenter, who made allegations against show creator Joss that he created a toxic work environment on the set of the show.

Speaking to the outlet, her husband Freddie Prinze Jr said: "She had to deal with a lot of bulls*** on that show for all seven years it was on.

"The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days... yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally."

Sarah added: "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work.

"I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not.

"But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Other cast members have commented on the feelings of "resentment" on set.

Emma Caulfield - who played Anya Jenkins - told the publication: "It was obvious that Sarah lacked the support to be the leader she needed and wanted to be.

"There was a tremendous amount of resentment and animosity [toward her] from a certain someone — and I suppose now we can all guess who."

Her co-star and longtime friend Seth Green (Oz) explained how Sarah would "stick up for the cast and crew" when it came to "working crazy hours", and claimed she was called "a b****, a diva, all these things that she's not".

Sarah added: "There was a time when I had a reputation of being... 'difficult'...

"nAyone that knows me knows it came from the fact that I always put in 100 percent. I never understood people who don't.

"I've mellowed a bit... I think because I got burned out."