Leslie Jordan died from "sudden cardiac dysfunction".

The 'Call Me Kat' actor passed away on 24 October last year at the age of 67 after crashing his car into a building in Hollywood, California, and an inquest into his death has determined he fell ill behind the wheel.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office found Leslie's death was due to natural causes and listed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor.

They found no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Leslie's system because he had been sober for over 20 years before his death.

A public memorial service for Leslie took place a month after his death, with the event at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee featuring music, singing, comedy and audience participation, as requested by Leslie's family.

Tickets for the memorial cost $20 each, with proceeds donated to one of the late star's favourite causes, CEMPA Community Care.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly was among those who paid tribute to the 'American Horror Story' actor during the service.

He said: “If Leslie were here with us today, I would want to thank him for his contributions to our culture throughout his acting career, for getting us through the dark days of the pandemic with his wicked sense of humour, and for always inviting us into his heart and his world.

“Leslie opened himself up to all of us and never stopped sharing the love and light he carried within.”

Details of the memorial service had been posted on Leslie's Instagram account alongside photos of him recently and as a child.

The post was captioned: “We will never say goodbye. We will keep you alive in our memories and with your stories. Funeral and Memorial, 11/20/22 — Chattanooga, Tennessee."

Justin Long was among those to comment on the post, offering comfort to Leslie's fans.

He wrote: “If there is a way to access Instagram in the hereafter, I feel like Leslie is checking these messages and being ‘tickled’ by them. I remember once referring to people following him on here as “followers” and he corrected me, ‘I prefer to call them friends,’ he said.

“When I got to hang out w him in Chattanooga, I witnessed him treating the fans who’d approach him with such kindness and humor – the way you would a friend. His mirth and joy of life will always remain with me – as will his one-of-a-kind voice when I say the words ‘well’ and ‘s***’ in order.(sic)"