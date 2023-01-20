Melissa Etheridge will "forever be grateful" to the late David Crosby.

The music legend - who passed away on Thursday (19.01.23) aged 81 - was the sperm donor who helped his friend and her then-partner Julie Cypher have their children Bailey, now 25, and Beckett, who lost his battle with addiction in 2020, and the 61-year-old star has paid a touching tribute to the "true treasure".

Melissa wrote on Twitter: "I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey's and Beckett's biological father, David.

"He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, [son] Django, and [wife} Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

Melissa - who also has twins, conceived with an anonymous donor, with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels - revealed in 2000 that David was the father of Bailey and Beckett.

And after Beckett passed away, David dismissed suggestions he hadn't been involved in his sons life.

Responding to one Twitter user who described him as a "donor who played no part" in raising Beckett, he replied: "Not true."

A fan then sent a message of condolence over Beckett's death.

They wrote: "While I know that you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a son. I'm sorry, I know you've had a rough year."

David replied: "Maybe it's a test."

The 'Wooden Ships' hitmaker's death was announced on Thursday by his family.

They said in a statement: "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," she said.

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.

"Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."