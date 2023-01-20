Britney Spears says she has changed her name to River Red.

The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ singer made the announcement in a rambling Instagram post on Thursday (19.01.23) that included a video of her in a bright red mini skirt and matching bandeau, emblazoned with the Coca-Cola motif, while she danced to the song ‘Attention’ by Omah Lay and Justin Bieber.

She has also changed her name on her Instagram bio to River Red, and used the post to address reports she last week had a “manic meltdown” at a restaurant in Los Angeles – with the update on her moniker leaving many of her fans saying on social media they are concerned for her state of mind.

She told fans: “I’ve been at my Aunt Suzy’s house, we made 3 pies to give at church service this Sunday!!! I hear the men prefer the cherry and the women prefer banana!!!

“Either way ... the news of me being tipsy in the news then exploiting my past is a clever way to make me look like a pardoned woman that we can look at and say AWWW !!!

“My neighborhood friend says I will pay for it the rest of my life !!! I’m sorry dear friend but if you ever got a taste of my pie ... I could finally deliver it with my beautiful a** ...

“I think my ignorant ways of trusting these TRUSTEES might have no where else to look ... . not at an ice bowl or to show relevance but maybe MY A** to intertwine real church service verses a blind sighted set up … which one????'

“Psss different edit of RED !!!!”

She then added alongside a photo post: “A bright one ... easy does it !!! Thank you, childhood friend, I found my ball ... don’t underestimate the power of purity !!!

“I see right through it all ... it has liquid and is wet ... it’s playful and has mass !!! I changed my name to River Red!!! Yet the fire is where it illuminates ... to stare at it and jump right in with no fear at all !!!!

“S**t. Now I have to find my FORK!!!”

Britney gave the finger in a recent Instagram clip after it was reported she had a “manic” meltdown at a restaurant that saw her husband Sam Asghari storm away.

She took to the platform hours after the story broke on 14 January to post a video that showed her dancing in a white dress to the soundtrack of ‘I Touch Myself’ by Divinyls, while she pulled heart signs with her hands before she “flipped off” the camera.

Many of her fans interpreted the footage as her response to the story about her alleged restaurant row.

Her husband Sam Asghari, 28, also took to Instagram last week to post the message: “Don’t believe what you read online people.”

TMZ had reported on 13 January Britney was said by witnesses to have been acting “manic” at the Joey restaurant in Woodland Hills, California, and talking gibberish.

The singer was being recorded at the time by fellow customers, which reportedly left her distraught.

Britney, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has said she was held at a mental health facility against her will and forced to take medications.

She admitted in November she was not totally “present” during her wedding to Sam, while he has said he is not a fan of his wife’s constant topless photos she posts on social media.

Britney’s mental health and family struggles have also affected her relationships with her sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16.

They live with their father Kevin Federline, 44, who last year said he tells them the singer’s constant racy snaps on social media is her way of expressing herself.

Kevin also claimed last August the boys had not seen their mum in months.