Meghan McCain has given birth to a daughter.

The 38-year-old star - who is the eldest child of late Senator John McCain and businesswoman Cindy McCain - has been married to writer Ben Domenech since 2017 and already has two-year-old Liberty Sage with him but announced on Friday (20.01.23) that she and her husband had welcomed a second little girl, whom they have named Clover.

She told DailyMail.com: 'Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family! Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."

Meanwhile, Meghan's husand paid tribite to his "strong" wife and megmeghan massured fans that she and the baby are "doing well" as he looked forward to introducing the little one to his family.

In the joint interview, he said: "Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."

After hearing the news, Meghan's mother claimed that the entire family is "over the moon" at the new arrival and is "excited" to be a grandmother again.

She said: "The whole family is over the moon to welcome our newest bundle of joy, Clover. 'Words can't describe how excited I am to provide my granddaughter with all the love in the world."

As Meghan - who is best known as a former panellist on 'The View' - announced the pregnancy, she noted how she and Ben "felt so blessed" to be giving their daughter a sister.

She said: "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty! We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited.'"