Ariana Grande has insisted she is still a singer.

The 29-year-old pop star has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' but is currently filming the role of Glinda in the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' - and took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to perform a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from the 1939 classic.

After being asked by a TikTok user why she is no longer a singer, she replied: "Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."

In the video, the 'thank u next' hitmaker - who initially covered the torch song made famous by Judy Garland as a charity single in May 2017 at her One Love Manchester benefit concert after 22 of her fans were killed in a terrorist attack following her concert in the North of England - was wrapped in a pink hooded blanket in an attempt to conceal her Galinda costume and hairdo.

She captioned the post: "mid getting ready, hiding galinda's hair. wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love"(sic)

The post comes just days after Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth - who originated the role of Glinda in 'Wicked' when it opened in 2003 - explained that she "wanted" Ariana to take on her signature role and is "so proud" of her for doing it.

She said: "She's going to put her own stamp on it. I'm so proud of her. wanted her to do her Glinda. And that's what she's doing. I'm proud of her."